Capital markets are pivotal to growing the economy and fuelling the overall financial system. Given the fact that investments in the capital markets space stand quite low at present, there is a lot of untapped potentials that should be explored by every Indian household.

When we look back at the markets over the past few decades, there have been scores of success stories in the Indian markets. Even if we consider a much shorter time frame post the global financial crisis in 2009, there have been numerous instances wherein small & mid cap stocks have multiplied wealth many times over on their way to become large cap stocks. That brings us to the core question of how to make money in the stock markets?

Budget wisely

There is no denying the fact that the stock sea tends to get tumultuous. Thus, as a rule of thumb, money that is saved up for some important yet impending commitments must not be invested in stocks. To the same end, don’t barge into your child’s education funds or the money you have been saving up for down payments to venture into capital markets. Take account of funds available at your disposal and distribute it across various investment instruments, offering a mix of risk and returns. Technology is again available to help you with this endeavour. Several smartphone applications come with budgeting tools to help you distribute your savings adequately across multiple instruments, thus minimising the risk and making investments safer.

Have an exit plan

One of the biggest mistakes that users make is to not have the right exit strategy. Not knowing when to exit often adds to one’s agony, not helping them enjoy an optimum yield on their investments. Know that the markets will always attract and intimidate. However, stick to your plan and exit when you believe that the investment has served its purpose for you.

Be thorough with research

While everyone seems to have an opinion on stock markets, one would be hard-pressed to find pragmatic and actionable advice. Thus, it becomes imperative for investors be thorough with their research. Some of the key factors to look for in companies during the research process are as follows:

Combination of growth and non-cyclicality

One key factor that creates value in the stock market is consistent growth across economic & market cycles. While markets values growth, it places an even greater premium on consistency in growth. Most of long term winners in stock market are typically high growth companies in non-cyclical businesses. It is extremely rare to find winners in a typical commodity business like steel, aluminium or even oil.

Efficient utilisation of capital

There are different ways to approach shareholder returns. While there are multiple measures of capital utilisation two of the key measure are return on capital employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE). ROCE measures the overall returns for all stakeholders and is a relatively good measure of the overall efficiency of the company. A consistently low ROCE signifies that there is something inherently wrong with the business or the company. ROE is a measure of shareholders return and a very important parameter for the investors. Some of the best wealth creators have very high ROE and the ROCE relative to the rest of the industry. Typically, companies with high ROCE and ROE would also be generating positive free cash flows consistently for which markets are willing to pay a premium.

Low debt and an asset-light business model is the key to wealth

One of the reasons why it becomes difficult to find multi baggers from sectors like metals, infrastructure and utilities is because of the capital intensive business model which leads to very high leverage and low return ratios. High leverage increases insolvency risk in economic down cycles but when debt is low, the entire issue of financial risk is overcome. It is not necessary to be a zero-debt company as some amount of leverage may actually improve shareholders returns. On the other hand, very high leverage might actually end up destroying shareholders value.

High standards of corporate governance



Alignment of management interest with minority shareholders



Very high standards of disclosure of shareholder related information. In fact, Narayana Murthy best summed up this sentiment with his famous words, "When in doubt, just disclose"



A good company may not always be a great stock to buy

A great company with an impeccable pedigree may not always be a good stock to buy. This could be due to the fact that most of the triggers are already in the price and future growth potential does not justify the valuations. The PEG ratio (which is PE ratio divided by sustainable growth) is a simple way to measure valuation relative to growth.

However, one needs to consider other parameters like return ratios and brands that the company has created which can go a long way in determining potential valuation. While there is no guarantee that the above mentioned parameters would always help investors identify multi baggers, but they will surely go a long way in helping investors avoiding companies which may end up being value destructors.

For young and new investors, now is perhaps one of the best time to invest in the stock market. The economy is just coming out of a slowdown and the current global economic turbulence because of the Coronavirus issue has also led to a correction in Indian Stock markets. Medical scientists expect that the Coronavirus issue would get resolved by the time we move into the summer season as warm weather is not conducive for the spread of the virus. Therefore current market turbulence would provide investors with a great entry point into the markets.