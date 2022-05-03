A $1.2 billion fund manager says 2022 is the year of not losing too much money

Motilal Oswal AMC’s Manish Sonthalia believes that 2022 will be a year of protecting capital and limiting downside. According to Sonthalia, technology stocks are seeing a valuation reset post their recent outperformance.

“Inflation is raising its ugly head globally and India is also not spared. So from that point of view, 2022 would be a year where protecting the downside is going to be more important than looking at some great upsides from these levels.”

According to Sonthalia, who manages funds worth $1.20 billion, according to Bloomberg data, technology stocks are seeing a valuation reset post their recent outperformance.

“India’s composition of the Nifty implies that two sectors comprise 55-60 percent of the benchmark and that is financials and technology. There are earnings comfort as these are the two sectors that are delivering numbers but again here we are seeing valuation reset – it’s not so much in the banking stocks but it’s definitely there in technology stocks.”

He believes that the rural economy will deliver strong growth and aid auto stocks.

“Most of the negatives for the auto sector are factored in the price or are getting priced in. Rural is in distress and two-wheelers are a direct play on the rural economy. However, things again are looking good from the next 3 year perspective on the rural side thanks to high agri commodity prices and high MSP prices. So I would be a buyer in the auto space.”