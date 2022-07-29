Shares of telecom stocks — Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea — were trading higher on Friday as the fifth-generation (5G) spectrum auction entered the fourth day.

The upmove came on news the government had received bids to the tune of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore at the end of the 16th round of the auction on Thursday — a new record, up from the previous high of Rs 1.09 lakh crore in the 2015 auction.

At 13:52 IST, shares of these telcos were up 1-2 percent on the BSE.

The mega 5G spectrum auction began on Tuesday with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Adani Group participating in the race.

A total of 72 gigahertz (GHz) of 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore were on offer with a validity period of 20 years in the country's biggest-ever auction of spectrum.

In a report by Nomura , the foreign brokerage firm said that the premium on 5G services might boost the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for telecom companies quite quickly.

ARPU is a measure of realisation per subscriber and is a key monitorable metric for telecom companies.

The brokerage firm believes 5G tariff plans would be a key monitorable factor in the near term.

With potentially higher speed on offer and likely initial uptake from premium customers, with smartphones above Rs 15,000, there is a potential for telcos to charge a premium for 5G as compared to 4G