The smallcap company will pay Rs 25 final dividend per equity share bearing a face value of Rs 10 each to shareholders and Rs 15 one-time special dividend. In total, the company will pay Rs 40 divided per equity share

Shares of chemical manufacturer Foseco India, which is set to pay a whopping 400 percent dividend aggregating to Rs 40 per share to investors, will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday (May 17). The company has fixed May 17 as the record date for the payment of the said dividend.

