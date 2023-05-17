By Meghna Sen

The smallcap company will pay Rs 25 final dividend per equity share bearing a face value of Rs 10 each to shareholders and Rs 15 one-time special dividend. In total, the company will pay Rs 40 divided per equity share

Shares of chemical manufacturer Foseco India, which is set to pay a whopping 400 percent dividend aggregating to Rs 40 per share to investors, will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday (May 17). The company has fixed May 17 as the record date for the payment of the said dividend.

On Tuesday, Foseco India shares hit a new one-year high of Rs 2,680 apiece ahead of the company's ex-dividend date. The stock closed 5.09 percent higher at Rs 2,645.20 apiece on the BSE. Foseco's share price has seen a significant upside in the past one year. The shares have skyrocketed nearly 80.2 percent in the last one year, while it has gained about 40 percent on a year-to-date basis.