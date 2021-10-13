40% of employees likely to quit their jobs in 3-6 months: Survey

The report is based on a survey of employers, as well as employees in five key geographies.

McKinsey & Company has released a report about attrition across industries. This is based on a survey of employers, as well as employees in five key geographies. They looked at people in Australia, Canada, Singapore, UK, and the US.

Here are some of the key findings of the report: It said that 40 percent of employees are likely to leave their current job in the next three to six months alone. In fact, 64 percent of the employees are actually considering leaving their job without even having another job in hand.

This throws the question, why are so many people wanting to quit their jobs?

Well, 38 percent of the employees said that compensation is a very big factor. 52 percent, the largest component in this, believes they don't feel valued by their managers. 10 percent quoted some other reasons.

What are employers thinking about their workforce wanting to quit?

53 percent said that they are experiencing greater voluntary turnover than in previous years, and 64 percent of employers expect this problem to continue or that it could even worsen in the coming six months. So that is an important stat to keep in mind.

