3 mantras for investors to stay afloat during an economic slowdown
Updated : October 13, 2019 03:05 PM IST
With GDP outlook being revised to 6.1 percent for the FY20, down from the previous 6.9 percent, the slowdown is expected to continue in the coming months. Slowdown is the time when most investments turn red.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more