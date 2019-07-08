11,200-11,400 weakness level for Nifty in near-term, says CLSA's Laurence Balanco

Discussing the technicals of the Indian equity market post the Budget 2019, Laurence Balanco, technical analyst, CLSA said in the near-term, the brokerage firm expects weakness for the Nifty to be back to 11200-11400 levels. It expects the Nifty to break above 12,000 levels but in the short-term investors should expect more volatility and downside risk, he said.

“The Indian market will perform in line with the majority of markets across the region in Asia. We have seen rebounds of the early June lows for a number of markets and stall at resistance areas. So expect more volatility and a pullback coming through in weeks ahead,” he said, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, adding that for the regional markets the period from July to September historically has been weakest holding periods for these markets.

However, for the developed markets like the US, Australia, Japan, the period of weakness is from August to October, he said.

With regards to Nifty Bank, he said it will be part of the pullback in the near-term and corrections that we will see over the coming weeks. “We do look at the pullback in the banking space to add exposure as it should remain the leading sector going forward,” he added.