4. Oil: Oil prices dropped over $2 a barrel on Wednesday to their lowest in three weeks, on worries that surging COVID-19 cases in Asia would dent demand for crude and that US inflation fears could prompt the Federal Reserve to slow economic growth with interest rate hikes. Traders also cited rumours that the Iran nuclear talks were making progress, which could boost global crude supplies and depress prices. Brent futures fell 3.0 percent to settle at $66.66 a barrel, while US WTI crude fell 3.3 percent to settle at $63.36.