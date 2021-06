The Fed on Wednesday held its benchmark short-term interest rate near zero and said it will continue to buy $120 billion in bonds each month to fuel the economic recovery. But new economic and interest rate projections appeared to add some urgency to the Fed's planning. Policymakers at the median now see the first rate increase coming in 2023 instead of 2024. “You can think of this meeting that we had as the ‘talking about talking about’ meeting,” Powell said in a phrase that recalled a statement he made a year ago that the Fed wasn’t “thinking about thinking about raising rates.” Read more