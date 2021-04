10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 26

8. RBI: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the relationship between the central bank and the bond market should be "cooperative" and "not combative", adding that there is "no fight between RBI and market." In a media event on Thursday, Das said he is confident that the central bank will be able to manage the bond yields. He reiterated that RBI will ensure an orderly evolution of the yield curve, as disorderly evolution can disrupt growth.