5. Rupee: The Indian rupee registered its first loss in five sessions on Tuesday, ending lower by 6 paise at 72.43 against the US dollar, tracking weaker Asian peers against the American currency. However, easing crude oil prices and positive equities lent some support to the local unit and restricted the fall. At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened flat at 72.37 a dollar. During the session, it witnessed an intra-day high of 72.27 and a low of 72.45. It finally settled 6 paise lower at 72.43 against the American currency.