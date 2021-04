10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 23

5. Rupee: The Indian rupee continued its winning run for the third straight session on Monday, adding another 15 paise to close at 72.37 against the US dollar as some stability in crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund inflows kept investor sentiment upbeat. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.47 against the greenback and gained further to touch an intra-day high of 72.34. It finally ended at 72.37 against the American currency, registering a rise of 15 paise over its previous close.