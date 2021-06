4. Oil: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, settling at the highest in more than two years after the top US diplomat said that even if the United States were to reach a nuclear deal with Iran, hundreds of US sanctions on Tehran would remain in place. That could mean additional Iranian oil supply would not be re-introduced into the market soon. Brent crude rose 1 percent to close at $72.22 a barrel, the highest it has settled since May 2019. US WTI oil rose 1.2 percent to settle at $70.05 a barrel, highest since October 2018.