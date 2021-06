6. Rupee: The rupee weakened by 4 paise to close at 74.23 against the US currency on Tuesday due to fiscal concerns and a stronger dollar in the overseas market. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 74.26 per dollar as against its previous close of 74.19. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10 per cent to 91.97.