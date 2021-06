4. Crude oil: Oil prices surged on Wednesday, hitting the highest in more than a year on lift from a decision by OPEC and allies to stick to the plan to gradually restore supply, along with the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States. Brent rose 1.6 percent to settle at $71.35 a barrel. It reached $71.48 a barrel, its highest since January 2020. US WTI crude rose 1.6 percent to settle at $68.83 a barrel. It hit $69.00 a barrel during the session, the highest since October 2018.