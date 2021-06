3. Dalal Street: Indian indices slipped from record-high levels to end flat on Tuesday as gain in auto, IT stocks were capped by losses in banking, financials and FMCG counterparts. The Sensex ended 14 points higher at 52,588 and the Nifty rose 26 points to settle at 15,772. In intraday deals, Sensex rose as much as 482.65 points to hit its new record high of 53,057.11.