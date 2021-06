5. Rupee: The rupee on Monday slumped to its lowest level in nearly eight weeks, shedding 24 paise to close at 74.10 to the US dollar as participants turned cautious apprehending foreign fund outflows after hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened weak at 74.20 against the American currency, pared some initial losses and finally closed at 74.10.