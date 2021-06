4. Oil: Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, with Brent hitting above $71 and trading at its highest since March, on expectations for growing fuel demand during the summer driving season in the US as OPEC+ agreed to boost output. Brent crude futures for August settled up 1.3 percent to $70.25 a barrel after hitting $71 earlier in the session - its highest intra-day price since March 8. US WTI crude for July was up $1.40, or 2.1 percent, to $67.72.