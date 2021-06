8. 10-year bond yield: India's benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at its highest level in more than six weeks while the rupee closed at a one-month low on the back of a much larger-than-expected surge in retail inflation in May. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 6.04 percent, after touching 6.05 percent, its highest since April 30 and up 4 basis points on the day.