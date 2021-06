4. Crude oil: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent gaining for a fourth consecutive session, as the prospect of extra supply coming to the market soon from Iran faded with talks dragging on over the United States rejoining a nuclear agreement with Tehran. Brent crude was up 0.6 percent at $73.29 a barrel by 0134 GMT, having risen 0.2 percent on Monday. US oil gained 0.6 percent to $71.29 a barrel, having slipped 3 cents in the previous session.