4. Crude oil: Oil prices edged up to their highest in over two years in volatile trade on Thursday, on optimism for strong economic demand after new US unemployment claims fell to their lowest since the country's first wave of COVID-19 last year. Brent futures rose 0.4 percent to settle at $72.52 a barrel, and the US WTI crude rose 0.5 percent to end at $70.29. Those were the highest closes for Brent since May 2019 and WTI since October 2018.