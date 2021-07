10 things you need to know before the opening bell on July 1

4. Crude oil: Oil prices traded sideways on Thursday as investors waited for a decision from key producers on whether they would maintain or ease supply cuts in the second half of the year. Brent crude for September edged up 1 cent to $74.63 a barrel by 0048 GMT. The US West Texas Intermediate crude for August was at $73.46 a barrel, down 1 cent but near its highest since 2018 of $74.45.