10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 5

1. Wall Street:

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Wednesday, pulling the S&P 500 index below the record high it had set a day earlier. The index fell 0.5 percent and DJIA fell 0.9 percent. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent.

2. Asian stocks: Shares in Asia-Pacific were relatively muted in Thursday morning trade, following declines overnight on Wall Street that saw the DJIA dropping more than 300 points. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.15 percent. South Korea’s Kospi edged around 0.1 percent higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was little changed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded around the flatline. Shares in Asia-Pacific were relatively muted in Thursday morning trade, following declines overnight on Wall Street that saw the DJIA dropping more than 300 points. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.15 percent. South Korea’s Kospi edged around 0.1 percent higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was little changed. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded around the flatline.

3. Dalal Street: The Indian equity benchmark indices closed at record highs as financial stocks pushed Sensex and Nifty50 a percent higher amid positive global cues. The Sensex closed 546 points higher at 54,369 and Nifty50 scaled 16,258 to close 128 points higher. The Indian equity benchmark indices closed at record highs as financial stocks pushed Sensex and Nifty50 a percent higher amid positive global cues. The Sensex closed 546 points higher at 54,369 and Nifty50 scaled 16,258 to close 128 points higher.

4. Crude oil: Oil prices edged higher Thursday, supported by tensions in the Middle East, but failed to regain most of the previous day's losses after a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures rose by 0.2 percent to $70.52 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 0.3 percent, to $68.33 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday. Oil prices edged higher Thursday, supported by tensions in the Middle East, but failed to regain most of the previous day's losses after a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the United States, the world's top oil consumer. Brent crude oil futures rose by 0.2 percent to $70.52 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 0.3 percent, to $68.33 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday.

5. Gold: Gold on Wednesday rose by Rs 52 to Rs 48,764 per 10 gram amid gains in international precious metal prices. Silver also zoomed Rs 309 to Rs 67,914 per kilogram from Rs 66,160 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,811 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.91 per ounce. Gold on Wednesday rose by Rs 52 to Rs 48,764 per 10 gram amid gains in international precious metal prices. Silver also zoomed Rs 309 to Rs 67,914 per kilogram from Rs 66,160 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,811 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.91 per ounce.

6. Rupee: The Indian rupee added another 9 paise to mark its highest level in over five weeks at 74.19 against the US dollar on Wednesday, aided by bullish equities and subdued crude oil prices. Further, gains in Asian peers against the US dollar too bolstered rupee sentiment. Meanwhile, the dollar index advanced 0.01 percent to 92.09. The Indian rupee added another 9 paise to mark its highest level in over five weeks at 74.19 against the US dollar on Wednesday, aided by bullish equities and subdued crude oil prices. Further, gains in Asian peers against the US dollar too bolstered rupee sentiment. Meanwhile, the dollar index advanced 0.01 percent to 92.09.

7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin climbed back to the $39,000 level Wednesday after trading in the red this week. The cryptocurrency was last trading 2.65 percent higher at $39,514. Ether, on the other hand, surged 6.60 percent to trade at $2,694. Bitcoin climbed back to the $39,000 level Wednesday after trading in the red this week. The cryptocurrency was last trading 2.65 percent higher at $39,514. Ether, on the other hand, surged 6.60 percent to trade at $2,694.

8. Services PMI: India's services sector remained in contraction territory for the third straight month in July, as business activity, new orders and employment declined further largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local restrictions, a monthly survey said on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index rose from 41.2 in June to 45.4 in July but was stuck in the red due to subdued demand conditions amid the COVID-19 crisis. India's services sector remained in contraction territory for the third straight month in July, as business activity, new orders and employment declined further largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local restrictions, a monthly survey said on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted India Services Business Activity Index rose from 41.2 in June to 45.4 in July but was stuck in the red due to subdued demand conditions amid the COVID-19 crisis. Continue reading

9. SEBI: Capital markets regulator SEBI is working on framing a charter for investors in the securities market, which is aimed at bringing more transparency in the investment process. The charter will focus on the rights and responsibilities of investors and also the investor grievance redressal mechanism. Capital markets regulator SEBI is working on framing a charter for investors in the securities market, which is aimed at bringing more transparency in the investment process. The charter will focus on the rights and responsibilities of investors and also the investor grievance redressal mechanism. Continue reading