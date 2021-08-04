10 things you need to know before the opening bell on August 4

1. Wall Street:

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and ended higher Tuesday as traders weighed another big set of company earnings reports. The S&P 500 and DJIA rose 0.8 percent each. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent.

2. Asian shares: Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade, as investors look ahead to the release of a private survey on China's July services sector activity. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.18 percent. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.25 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.16 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.16 percent higher.

3. Indian shares: The Indian equity benchmark indices hit record highs Tuesday as a wave of bullishness driven by earnings and hopes of recovery hit investors. Sensex and Nifty shrugged off weakness in other Asian markets and closed almost 1.5 percent higher as gains in FMCG, IT, and financial sectors boosted the market. The Sensex closed 873 points higher at 53,873 and Nifty climbed 245 points to close at 16,130. During the session, Nifty50 hit 16,146 and BSE hit 53,887 -- lifetime highs for the benchmarks as they surpassed the earlier highs registered on July 16.

4. Crude oil: Oil settled lower Tuesday in volatile trade, as concern about rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant outweighed expectations for another weekly draw in US inventories that had boosted prices early. Brent crude oil futures settled down 0.66 percent at $72.41 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled down 0.98 percent at $70.56 a barrel.

5. Rupee: The rupee rose by 6 paise to close at 74.28 against the US dollar Tuesday following sharp gains in domestic equities and a weak American currency. The rupee is moving in a narrow range ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy decision and release of the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday, forex dealers said. Meanwhile, the dollar index dipped 0.07 percent to 91.98.

6. Gold: Gold prices dipped marginally by Rs 230 to Rs 48,086 per 10 grams Tuesday, in line with weak global trends and on rupee appreciation. Silver also tumbled Rs 38 to Rs 67,889 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was down 0.2 percent to $1,810.46 per ounce by 1131 GMT.

7. Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin continued falling through Tuesday as buyers continued to book profits. It was last trading 1.55 percent lower at $38,362. And regulatory concerns in the US and China kept some other investors on the sidelines, a report in the CoinDesk said. Ether fell Wednesday morning too, with the coin down nearly 2 percent at $2,521.

8. IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said it has been empanelled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act as an 'Agency Bank' to facilitate transactions related to government businesses. It will strengthen the bank's presence within the government domain, IndusInd Bank said.