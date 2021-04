6. Rupee: The rupee rose by 30 paise to close at a nearly two-week high of 74.36 against the US dollar on Wednesday, extending its gains for a third day on the back of a strong rally in domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 74.49 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.29 and a low of 74.50.