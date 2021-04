7. Bitcoin: Bitcoin soared nearly 10 percent on Monday, after five straight days of losses, on reports that JPMorgan Chase is planning to offer a managed bitcoin fund. The cryptocurrency posted a record weekly outflow, with overall sentiment on cryptocurrencies turning cautious as the digital asset's searing rally hit a wall, data from digital currency manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Outflows for bitcoin hit $21 million for the week of April 23, the largest weekly outflow on record.