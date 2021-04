9. Comments from Fed Chair Powell: The Fed Chair’s comments largely emphasized previous rhetoric, rather than alluding to any new messaging. He acknowledged that there were three goals the economy must meet before the Fed begins to consider hiking rates. One, recovery in labor market is effectively complete (i.e. full employment with U-3 around 3.5 percent). Two, inflation has “sustainably reached” 2 percent. Three, inflation will then be on track to “run above 2 percent for some time”.