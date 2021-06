2. Asian stocks: Shares in Asia-Pacific struggled for direction in Thursday morning trade after the S&P 500 on Wall Street snapped its two-day winning streak overnight. Mainland Chinese stocks slipped in early trade, with the Shanghai composite down 0.28 percent. Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index advanced 0.36 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 hovered above the flatline. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.35 percent. Meanwhile, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.42 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.12 percent higher.