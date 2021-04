5. Rupee: The rupee retreated from its early highs to close marginally up by 2 paise at 72.53 against the US currency on Thursday due to a resurgent dollar as US bond yields spurted to 14-month high. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 72.48 against the greenback, which was trading lower against the leading global currencies in early trade. Later the rupee hit a high of 72.43 in morning trade due to lower oil prices and forex inflows.