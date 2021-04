1. Wall Street: Futures contracts tied to the major US stock indexes rose in the overnight session after the Federal Reserve said hours prior that it does not currently expect to hike interest rates through 2023. The upswing pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 33,000 with a gain of 189 points. The S&P 500 also notched a record close and rose 0.3 percent to 3,974 after falling 0.7 percent earlier in Wednesday’s session. The Nasdaq Composite, which had fallen as much as 1.5 percent, wiped out its early losses and ended the day 0.4 percent higher.