By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 0.18 percent on Thursday. US stocks cheered the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, biggest since 1994. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on June 15:

10 things to know before opening bell on June 16
Wall Street |
US stocks cheered the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session 1 percent higher. The S&P 500 leapt 1.46 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.5 percent. (Image: Reuters)
Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 2.24 percent higher, the Shanghai index rose by 0.04 percent at 7:10 AM on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)
SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.18 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,787.80 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:10 IST. (Image: Reuters)
Dalal Street | The BSE benchmark oscillated between gains and losses in a range-bound session on Wednesday before finally closing 152.18 points or 0.29 percent lower at 52,541.39, an over 10-month low. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined by 39.95 points or 0.25 percent to end at 15,692.15.
Federal Reserve | The US Federal Reserve on June 15 announced its biggest interest rate hike by 75 bps since 1994, in what is being seen as a move to curb the spiralling inflation. (Image: Reuters)
 
fiscal deficit, union budget, budget 2022 Rupee | The rupee plunged 18 paise to close at a new all-time low of 78.22 against the US dollar on Wednesday as a lacklustre trend in domestic equities and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment.
Crude Oil | Brent crude price rose by 1.05 percent to 119.78 a barrel at 7:15 AM on Thursday morning.
Gold bars from the vault of a bank are seen in this illustration picture taken in Zurich (Image: Reuters) Gold | Spot gold rose for the second consecutive day on Thursday by 0.80 percent at $1,834.40 per ounce, as of 7:15 am. (Image: Reuters)
Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin rose by 1.39 percent to $22,503.70 at 7:15 AM on Thursday while Ethereum blockchain network also rose by 1.99 percent to $1,225.66. (Image: shutterstock)
Russia-Ukraine war | President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a fresh infusion of $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine that included anti-ship rocket systems, artillery rockets, and rounds for howitzers. (Image: Reuters)
