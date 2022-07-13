10 things to know before opening bell on July 13

Wall Street |

Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.62 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell 0.92 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 0.95 percent fall. (Image: Reuters

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.35 percent higher while the Shanghai index fell by 0.17 percent at 7:40 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters) Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.35 percent higher while the Shanghai index fell by 0.17 percent at 7:40 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.37 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,119.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST. (Image: Reuters) Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.37 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,119.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST. (Image: Reuters)

Dalal Street | Equity indices nursed losses for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as investors continued to dump IT, banking and FMCG stocks amid a bearish trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a weak note and fell 508.62 points or 0.94 percent to end at 53,886.61. The broader NSE Nifty declined 157.70 points or 0.97 percent to settle at 16,058.30. Equity indices nursed losses for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as investors continued to dump IT, banking and FMCG stocks amid a bearish trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a weak note and fell 508.62 points or 0.94 percent to end at 53,886.61. The broader NSE Nifty declined 157.70 points or 0.97 percent to settle at 16,058.30.

Inflation | India's retail inflation eased slightly to 7.01 percent in June against 7.04 percent in the previous month, government data showed. However, in June 2021, the retail inflation stood at 6.26 percent. India's retail inflation eased slightly to 7.01 percent in June against 7.04 percent in the previous month, government data showed. However, in June 2021, the retail inflation stood at 6.26 percent.

Rupee | The rupee weakened by 14 paise to close at a new lifetime low of 79.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday as a strong greenback overseas and persistent foreign fund outflows continued to weigh on investor sentiment. This comes a day after the RBI announced measures for international trade settlement in rupees. The rupee weakened by 14 paise to close at a new lifetime low of 79.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday as a strong greenback overseas and persistent foreign fund outflows continued to weigh on investor sentiment. This comes a day after the RBI announced measures for international trade settlement in rupees.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.07 percent to 99.42 a barrel at 7:45 AM. Brent oil price fell by 0.07 percent to 99.42 a barrel at 7:45 AM.

Gold | Spot gold gained by 0.005 percent at $1,724.90 per ounce, as of 7:45 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters) Spot gold gained by 0.005 percent at $1,724.90 per ounce, as of 7:45 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell by 4.79 percent to $19,489.11 at 7:45 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 7.53 percent to $1,051.67 (Image: shutterstock) Bitcoin fell by 4.79 percent to $19,489.11 at 7:45 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 7.53 percent to $1,051.67 (Image: shutterstock)