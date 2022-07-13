Cross
10 things to know before opening bell on July 13

By CNBCTV18.com
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India on Wednesday. The rupee weakened by 14 paise to close at a new lifetime low of 79.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday. India's retail inflation eased slightly to 7.01 percent in June against 7.04 percent in the previous month, government data showed. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on July 13:

Wall Street |
Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.62 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell 0.92 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 0.95 percent fall. (Image: Reuters
Asian stocks, stocks, stock market, market, markets Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.35 percent higher while the Shanghai index fell by 0.17 percent at 7:40 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)
An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.37 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,119.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST. (Image: Reuters)
Dalal Street | Equity indices nursed losses for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as investors continued to dump IT, banking and FMCG stocks amid a bearish trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a weak note and fell 508.62 points or 0.94 percent to end at 53,886.61. The broader NSE Nifty declined 157.70 points or 0.97 percent to settle at 16,058.30.
Home delivery Inflation | India's retail inflation eased slightly to 7.01 percent in June against 7.04 percent in the previous month, government data showed. However, in June 2021, the retail inflation stood at 6.26 percent.
Punjab minister Vijay Singla sacked over corruption charges, CM Mann orders probe Rupee | The rupee weakened by 14 paise to close at a new lifetime low of 79.59 against the US dollar on Tuesday as a strong greenback overseas and persistent foreign fund outflows continued to weigh on investor sentiment. This comes a day after the RBI announced measures for international trade settlement in rupees.
Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.07 percent to 99.42 a barrel at 7:45 AM.
Gold bars from the vault of a bank are seen in this illustration picture taken in Zurich (Image: Reuters) Gold | Spot gold gained by 0.005 percent at $1,724.90 per ounce, as of 7:45 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)
Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell by 4.79 percent to $19,489.11 at 7:45 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 7.53 percent to $1,051.67 (Image: shutterstock)
Russia-Ukraine War | The self-styled Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Tuesday opened an embassy in Russia, one of only two countries to recognise the breakaway statelet in eastern Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
