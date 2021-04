4. Oil: Crude oil prices rose early on Tuesday as a drop in the US dollar made it a more attractive buy, paring losses of more than 4 percent incurred overnight on the prospect of producers returning more than 2 million barrels per day of supply to the market by July. Brent crude futures jumped 1.3 percent, to $62.98 a barrel at 0012 GMT, after falling 4.2 percent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 1.4 percent, to $59.45 barrel, after sliding 4.6 percent on Monday.