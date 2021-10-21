10 things to know before opening bell on October 21

Wall Street:

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, bringing S&P 500 to the brink of a record high as it rose half a percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose marginally to 0.1, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 percent.

Asian equities: Asian shares were mixed Thursday morning following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.07 percent lower. Japan's Nikkei index declined 0.3 percent. Chinese blue chips rose 0.18 percent higher. And South Korea’s Kospi declined marginally. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 0.1 percent. Asian shares were mixed Thursday morning following overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.07 percent lower. Japan's Nikkei index declined 0.3 percent. Chinese blue chips rose 0.18 percent higher. And South Korea’s Kospi declined marginally. Elsewhere, Australian shares rose over 0.1 percent.

D-Street: The Indian share declined for the second straight day. Sensex closed over 450 points lower at 61,260, and the Nifty50 index declined over 130 points to end at 18,282. The Indian share declined for the second straight day. Sensex closed over 450 points lower at 61,260, and the Nifty50 index declined over 130 points to end at 18,282.

Crude oil: Oil prices rose slightly Thursday morning with brent climbing over $85-level, after declining 1 percent Wednesday. US crude futures were flat at $83.87. And Brent crude futures rose over 0.2 percent to $86.01. Oil prices rose slightly Thursday morning with brent climbing over $85-level, after declining 1 percent Wednesday. US crude futures were flat at $83.87. And Brent crude futures rose over 0.2 percent to $86.01.

Rupee: The rupee closed 47 paise higher Wednesday—two-week high of 74.88 against US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index was up 0.12 percent to 93.84. The rupee closed 47 paise higher Wednesday—two-week high of 74.88 against US dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index was up 0.12 percent to 93.84.

Gold: Gold futures on MCX Tuesday rose over Rs 200 to Rs 47,280 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December rose over Rs 1200 to Rs 64,450 per kilogram. In the international market, gold surged to USD 1,785 per ounce and silver declined to USD 24.415 per ounce. Gold futures on MCX Tuesday rose over Rs 200 to Rs 47,280 per 10 grams. Silver futures for delivery in December rose over Rs 1200 to Rs 64,450 per kilogram. In the international market, gold surged to USD 1,785 per ounce and silver declined to USD 24.415 per ounce.

Bitcoin: Bitcoin topped $66,000 for the first time, rising over 3 percent Wednesday evening as a mainstream acceptance stoked optimism. It was last trading at $64,800 after undergoing some profit booking. It is up almost 11 percent for the week. Ether prices also rose over 8 percent to $4,197, a record high. Bitcoin topped $66,000 for the first time, rising over 3 percent Wednesday evening as a mainstream acceptance stoked optimism. It was last trading at $64,800 after undergoing some profit booking. It is up almost 11 percent for the week. Ether prices also rose over 8 percent to $4,197, a record high.

Global economic recovery: India, the world's third-largest energy consumer and importer, warned of high oil prices hurting the nascent and fragile global economic recovery. It floated an idea of long-term supply contracts that provide predictable and stable pricing. India, the world's third-largest energy consumer and importer, warned of high oil prices hurting the nascent and fragile global economic recovery. It floated an idea of long-term supply contracts that provide predictable and stable pricing. Continue reading

Telecom subscribers: Reliance Jio continued to outpace rivals in terms of subscriber gains. It added 6 lakh users, in August, whereas Bharti Airtel onboarded over 1 lakh users. Reliance Jio continued to outpace rivals in terms of subscriber gains. It added 6 lakh users, in August, whereas Bharti Airtel onboarded over 1 lakh users. Continue reading