5. Rupee: The Indian rupee saw its biggest single-day fall in more than two months on Thursday while bond yields rose as the US Federal Reserve stunned investors by signalling it might raise interest rates as early as 2023, faster than assumed. The partially convertible rupee ended at 74.0775 per dollar, down 1 percent compared with its close of 73.3225, after touching 74.08, its lowest since May 3.