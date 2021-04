5. Rupee: The rupee slumped by 87 paise to close at 73.38 (provisional) against the US currency on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and a strong American currency weighed on investor sentiment. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.85 against the greenback and traded in the range of 72.77-73.47 during the day. The rupee finally ended at 73.38 against the American currency, registering a fall of 87 paise over its previous closing.