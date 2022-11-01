By CNBCTV18.com

Veganism has come a long way. With more people becoming aware of health, environment, and plant-based diets, the vegan diet is fast evolving. Big brands and chefs are on the job to make vegan food a popular option.

World Vegan Day is celebrated every year on November 1 to highlight the importance and benefits of veganism. To celebrate World Vegan Day today, here are some interesting recipes for you to try.

1. Rice sevai upma

This smooth, soft and delicious breakfast option with lemon, coconut, roasted peanuts, and green chillies is definitely worth a try.

To make rice sevai upma, boil the rice sevai in a pan and drain the water once done.

In a different pan, heat two tablespoons of coconut, sesame or olive oil. Fry the cashew nuts first till golden and add the mustard seeds followed by onion and cook till they are pink.

Add the ginger, chilli and curry leaves and some other vegetables. Then add the rice noodles, salt and squeeze lemon juice on top and serve.

2. Falafel vegan style

Falafel is healthy and nutritious breakfast option that is prepared from chickpeas.

To make vegan falafels, soak the chickpeas overnight then drain and mix it with spices and vegetables of your choice. Blitz it all in a mixer and refrigerate it for one hour.

Take the mix out and make small disks. Shallow fry the disks and serve them with vegan yoghurt or chutney, and pita bread.

3. Stir-fried tofu with rice

The simple Chinese-style recipe can be prepared with veggies and tofu. To make it, heat oil in a pan, add onions, garlic, chilli and veggies and stir fry. Then add tofu, boiled rice and add salt. Serve hot and enjoy the goodness of tofu guilt-free.

4. Green pea savoury pancake

To make green pea savoury pancakes, blend the peas into a paste in a mixer. Put the paste into a bowl and add in the rice flour and besan. Add water and whisk the mix till you get a pancake batter consistency. Add chillies, carrots, tomatoes, and salt.

Take a small ladle full of the batter and spread it on a pan and shallow fry. Once cooked, flip the pancake and cook through. Serve hot with pudina chutney or any other chutney of choice.

5. Vegan pasta

To make vegan pasta, you’ll need flour, suji, salt, water and olive oil. Cook it with your favourite Arrabbiata sauce. To prepare the sauce, sauté minced garlic in olive oil, add a pinch of chilli flakes and fry. Then add tomato sauce (or fresh tomatoes), sugar, oregano, and more chilli flakes and salt. Cook it for 15-20 minutes and your sauce is ready. Add the pasta, season it and enjoy.