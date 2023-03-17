World Sleeping Day: History, significance, and theme

World Sleep Day was created in response to the increasing prevalence of sleep deprivation as well as the rise of various sleeping disorders. The theme for World Sleep Day 2023 is “Sleep is Essential for Health”. The theme aims to focus discussions on how sleep is an important part of the equation to good health.

World Sleeping Day is an annual observance that aims to highlight the importance of sleep and how sleep disorders can impact people. This year, World Sleeping Day will be observed on March 17, 2023. The event is held on the last Friday before the Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere each year. The event has been hosted by the World Sleep Society, previously known as the World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM), since 2008.

History

World Sleep Day was created in response to the increasing prevalence of sleep deprivation as well as the rise of various sleeping disorders. The day was created with the goal of bringing together various experts on sleep medicine and research in order to disseminate information about the importance of sleep. World Sleep Day was first observed in 2008 by the World Sleep Society, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote and advance sleep health worldwide.

Significance

Due to the increasingly frenetic pace of the world, the steady erosion of clear boundaries between work and rest, and higher levels of stress across most demographics, the amount and quality of sleep that most people are able to have is decreasing steadily. Various studies by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that people are sleeping for fewer hours than before. At the same time, sleep disorders like obstructive sleep apnea and chronic insomnia are becoming more common due to other lifestyle changes.

Research has shown that chronic sleep deprivation can have serious health consequences, including an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. By raising awareness about the importance of sleep, the World Sleep Society hopes to promote healthy sleep habits and reduce the prevalence of sleep disorders.

Theme

Each year, World Sleep Day has a different theme. The themes are chosen to highlight different aspects of sleep health and promote awareness about specific sleep-related issues. The theme for World Sleep Day 2023 is “Sleep is Essential for Health”. The theme aims to focus discussions on how sleep is an important part of the equation to good health, along with exercise, mental health and other factors.