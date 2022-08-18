World Photography Day 2022: History, significance and how to celebrate

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Every year World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 to pay homage to the work of photographers and encourage people to take up this skill. There are several ways to celebrate World Photography Day and here are some of the ideas to try.

World Photography Day is dedicated to the art, science, and history of photography. It is celebrated on August 19 every year and on this day, people pay homage to the pioneers of photography who inspired them to take up this skill and the contributions of great photographers are remembered. The aim of World Photography Day is to create awareness, share ideas and encourage people to take up photography.

History of World Photography Day

In the year 1837, the first photographic process was developed by Frenchmen named Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce. The process was named ‘Daguerreotype’.

Daguerreotype was an instant success as it provided a relatively inexpensive and accurate way of representing scenes and faces, which earlier had to be drawn or painted by hand. With this, photo studios started popping up across the world.

On August 19, 1839, the government of France purchased the patent for the invention and gave it as a gift, “free to the world.” Hence, this day was marked as World Photography Day later on.

Invest in photography

On World Photography Day you can pick out a spot to put some incredible photographs and use this day to invest in a framed photograph from one of your favourite photographers.

Go to a photography exhibition

It is a great day to go to a photography exhibition. Visit your nearest or favourite art gallery on this World Photography Day.

Create a special social media post

If you are an amateur photographer or just love taking pictures then this is the day is to show off your skills and the best of your photos.

Try your hand at photography

If you think you can be a photographer or if you want to try your hand at it, then this day is a great opportunity to finally start.