World Music Day: 7 Indian Indie artistes we are rooting for

As Hindi film music continues to die a slow, painful death, courtesy an acute dearth of original, evocative talent and spunk, the indie music space is blooming, quietly and unassumingly, with homegrown voices giving expression to thoughts hitherto unsaid, feelings long ignored.

Because of the breaking of film supremacy and the proliferation of social media, indie artists are coming into their own, a lot more visibly than ever before, and finally finding a renaissance long overdue. Through their music, they are playing with silences, contextualising folklore, subverting prevalent styles, and giving expression to everyday feelings of love, loss, and loneliness in a way never attempted before.

Today, a lot of them—whether it be the Indian Ocean, The Local Train, Peter Cat Recording Co., When Chai Met Toast, The Yellow Diary, Masala Coffee, Swastik, Jal, or Parvaaz—enjoy an enviable cult following of loyalists and listeners who look forward to every show, concert, and ensure they get sold out each time.

This World Music Day, we have carefully curated for you a list of seven relatively obscure Indian Indie artistes/bands that we think deserve a (permanent) spot on your playlist.

Bawari Basanti

Arguably the most exciting artiste in the Indian indie music space right now, Mahima Dayal Mathur’s voice will remind you of Farida Khanum and Kavita Seth. A Hindustani classical-folk singer and songwriter from Delhi, she delves into the themes of identity, dreams, doubt, and most recently, mental health, through her music. Her 2019 EP Underwater is a rare, thoroughly underrated gem. My favourites from it are Kya Bolein and Chalein Kahin. But you should not limit your exposure to Bawari Basanti’s lyrical, melodious world to just these. It’s a lot richer and deserves several unhurried Sunday afternoons and rainy evenings.

Taba Chake

A native of Arunachal Pradesh, he’s one of the rare few Indian musicians trying to preserve and promote the state’s local Nyishi language, although he also sings in English and Hindi. His soft, earthy music is inspired by the northeastern tribal folklore and the region’s pristine natural environs. However, his move to Bengaluru to study music and to Mumbai to earn a living have also allowed him to dabble with questions of identity, ambition, and the need to belong. You should start your Taba Chake journey with Shaayad and Walk With Me. By the time you reach This Is The Day and Meri Dastaan, you will not want to leave.

Krameri

Damini Chauhan is a 26-year-old Gujarat-born singer-songwriter. Trained in classical Indian and Western music from Chennai’s KM Music Conservatory, her music is a heady concoction, a wonderful play of varied sounds and styles. It’s mellow enough for you to unwind after a long day and at the same time, upbeat enough to get a party of two started.

About her album Hampstead, she said in an interview, “The songs are about wanting, memories, something you wish for to happen, or something that has already happened. It is about living in that in-between sweet space, between reality and fiction, in your imagination where everything that you dream of actually comes true. It is about escape.”

Other than Hampstead, you should also listen to her EP Feels Like Amnesia. However, my personal favourites are her singles Dreaming of You and Kyun? from her EP, Sawalaat.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

A curious and homogenous blend of R&B, indie folk and jazz influences, Sanjeeta’s songs dabble with the personal—love, wait, freedom, among others—in a way that’s unique and fresh. She studied at Berklee College of Music and has participated in several music festivals such as Panama Jazz Festival,serif; font-size: large;">Hornbill Festival, and NH7 Weekender. Start by listening to Udd Chalein, Khoya Sa, and Watercolour. The rest will follow.

The Raghu Dixit Project

A festival favourite, it is an open house of sorts for artists, who keep changing, giving the music its signature freshness and spontaneity. Performers come and go, only the front man stays put. To quote The Guardian, Raghu Dixit is India’s biggest cultural export. Who are we to disagree?

His songs transcend genres, languages, and styles. Though he has performed over 1,500 concerts in more than 30 countries, he is particularly celebrated among Kannada youth for his contemporary rendition of old folk songs, thus bringing to the mainstream a legacy that would have otherwise been lost. He has released two studio albums so far—Antaragni and Jag Changa. They are both worth your time and attention.

Maati Baani

They rose to popularity with the song Boondan Boondan, which also featured Ankita Joshi and Noor Mohammed Sodha. Known for collaborating with folk musicians primarily from the remote villages of Gujarat and Rajasthan, Maati Baani is a two-member band comprising Hindustani vocalist Nirali Kartik and composer/music producer Kartik Shah.

The group’s name, when literally translated, means “the language of the earth”. They have contemporised several obscure Indian classical and folk songs, adding to them their signature blend of funk and blues. Their original singles Lagan Lagi Re and Moko Kahaan are worth listening to, but it’s Banjara (ft. Mooralala Marwada) and Baawariya (ft. Shankar Tucker) that will stay with you.

Adarsh Rao

He bagged the top spot on Spotify’s Radar India Artist last year. Rao’s music beautifully bridges the gap between Indian classical and the vagaries of daily life. His singles Moh, Kaari, and Rooni will aptly introduce you to his world in a way that’s intimate and calming.

