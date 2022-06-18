World Music Day 2022 — Top events taking place in India and the world

Music plays an important role in our lives. World Music Day is just another excuse to let it play on. The day is celebrated on June 21 every year to thank singers and musicians for their contributions in the field of music.

The theme of World Music Day 2022 is ‘Music on the intersections,’ and music lovers can celebrate the day by listening to their favourite kind of music or attending various musical events held across the world.

Here are the top events taking place across the globe:

1. Symphony orchestra at The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA)

Mumbai is bringing a 36-piece orchestra for three shows on World Music Day 2022. The shows will be held from June 17 to 19.

Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) is India’s first professional orchestra, which will lead the ensemble and perform an overture to Mozart’s comedic opera The Marriage of Figaro, Beethoven’s Pastoral symphony, and Bizet’s Carmen Suite in the evenings.

2. Fête de la Musique celebrations in Paris

For World Music Day or Fête de la Musique, stages spring up all over Paris’s major squares and parks. The best-known events are generally in the Jardin des Tuileries, the Petit Palais, the Institut du Monde Arabe, the Louvre, Jardin du Luxembourg, on Place Denfert Rochereau and along the banks of the Seine. Bands, musician and artiste gather to play different kinds of music and for this special night. Public transport offers discounted travel and some lines run all night.

3. Fête de la Musique celebrations at Johannesburg

This year, the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) is set to bring the Fête de la Musique (FDLM) back for its 11th year.

The event will take place across four different venues simultaneously around Johannesburg and Soweto on June 18, and entry is free for all. The events will feature 27 artists across six stages.

ALSO READ | K-Pop band BTS says taking a break to go solo and call split temporary

4. A fest for all

Fête de la Musique is back in Bangalore to provide a free platform to musicians after the COVID-19 break. The theme of the music festival is ‘Back To Life’ and opens on June 17, continuing till next week. It will be held across three venues and about 45 musicians are set to perform.

5 Kolkata Music Concert

Pianist-vocalist musician duo Sourendro-Soumyojit are back with their annual World Music Day concert in Kolkata. The duo has been organising the event since 2010 and this year an eclectic line-up of artistes are performing in the City of Joy. The show will be held on June 21, and it will also pay a special tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, who died earlier this year.

6. MG Music Awards

Musicians Guild (MG) will be holding the MG Music Awards 2022 on June 18 at Regional Centre of Excellence for Music & Performing Arts (RCEMPA), Jotsoma near Kohima, Nagaland. The award ceremony will start from 5 pm onwards and entry will be free for all.

7. World Music Day Concert

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Guwahati Horizon series and the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA), government of Nagaland, are organising a ‘World Music Day Concert’ at Room03 Dimapur, Nagaland. The concert will begin at 5 pm on June 21.

8. Make Music Day Miami

Make Music Day is also celebrated on the same day as World Music Day in America. On this special occasion, a free musical celebration on June 21 is being organised as Make Music Miami with concerts on streets, sidewalks, beaches and parks across the city.

9. Fete de la musique celebrations at Hyderabad