World Mental Health Day 2022: 10 symptoms of mental illness you shouldn't ignore

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Millions of people across the globe suffer from mental illnesses and in most cases the issues are diagnosed at a later stage or go unreported for a long time leading to poor quality of life and even death.

The World Mental Health Day is observed on October 10 every year with an aim to create awareness about mental health issues. Millions of individuals suffer from various mental health or psychological disorders in India.

However, even the most common mental health disorders such as depressive disorders, anxiety, eating disorders and substance abuse are ignored or brushed off without people seeking help. This can lead to severe outcomes as the issues progress.

On World Mental Health Day, here's a look at 10 symptoms of mental illness that you shouldn’t ignore.

1. Feeling very sad, withdrawn, or unmotivated for prolonged periods

Being sad or irritable, lacking in motivation and energy for more than a few weeks and losing interest or being teary all the time can be symptoms of depression which shouldn’t be ignored.

2. Having excessive fears or feeling tense for a prolonged time

If a person worries and fears are constant and interfere with their daily life functions then it could be a symptom of generalised anxiety disorder, simply known as GAD. It is advisable to seek professional help to manage GAD.

3. Feeling guilty or worthless

Thoughts like ‘I’m a failure’, ‘It’s my fault’ or ‘I’m worthless’ could be signs of depression. If your colleague, friend or loved one is frequently criticising or blaming themselves, they may need help.

4. Paranoia and delusions

Paranoia that involves intense anxiety or fearful feelings causing delusions can be triggered by an underlying mental disorder or illness. It is important to seek help and get a professional diagnosis.

5. Taking extreme measures such as laxatives or starving for long to lose weight or obsessively gaining weight

Excessively obsessing over one's appearance and body weight could be a symptom of body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), or body dysmorphia. People with this disorder spend a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance which may lead to self-harm.

6. Changes in behaviour or feelings

Significant changes to behaviour and feeling over time could be a sign of an existing or a developing mental health disorder.

7. Substance abuse

Using substances such as alcohol or drugs to cope can be a sign of mental health conditions. Substance abuse can also exacerbate mental illness.

8. Emotional outbursts

Sudden and dramatic changes in mood which are out of the normal, such as extreme distress or anger, can be a symptom of underlying mental illness.

9. Sleep problems

Lasting changes to a person's sleep patterns may be a symptom of a mental health disorder such as insomnia due to anxiety or substance abuse.

10. Loss of concentration

Trailing off during conversations or losing train of thought may indicate issues with memory or could be a symptom of depression.