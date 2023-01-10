World Hindi Day: Why Vishwa Hindi Diwas is observed on January 10

Vishwa Hindi Diwas is different from Hindi Diwas, which is observed on September 14. On the occasion of World Hindi Day, the Ministry of External Affairs organises several events around the world to spread more knowledge about Hindi.

World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas is observed on January 10. The day is observed to promote the language. January 10 also marks the anniversary of the language being spoken for the first time in the United Nations General Assembly. Vishwa Hindi Diwas is different from Hindi Diwas, which is observed on September 14.

History

Vishwa Hindi Diwas was first celebrated in 2006 under the instructions of then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The date of January 10 was chosen as Hindi was spoken for the first time in the United Nations General Assembly on January 10, 1949. In 1975, the World Hindi Conference was formed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for bringing together Hindi scholars, writers and laureates who have contributed to the development of the language and appreciate their contributions.

Significance

On the occasion of World Hindi Day, the Ministry of External Affairs organises several events around the world to spread more knowledge about Hindi.

World Hindi Day 2023 wishes and quotes to mark the day

– Warm wishes on World Hindi Day to everyone. Let us always take pride in speaking Hindi because it is our mother tongue.

– Speaking in Hindi is nothing to be ashamed of. Let us speak in Hindi and promote our language. Happy World Hindi Day to everyone.

– The occasion of Hindi Diwas reminds us all how beautiful the language is and we must always respect it. Happy World Hindi Day 2023

– Each and every language is special in some way. Warm wishes on Hindi Diwas to everyone.