World Creativity and Innovation Day 2023 — the da Vinci link and more

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 21, 2023 8:03:38 AM IST (Published)

In 2005, the United Nations recognised the importance of creativity and innovation in achieving sustainable development and declared April 21 as World Creativity and Innovation Day.

World Creativity and Innovation Day is celebrated annually on April 21. The day promotes the importance of creativity and innovation in all aspects of human life. It was first celebrated in 2002 and has gained global recognition since then.

History


The idea for World Creativity and Innovation Day came from Marci Segal's observation that no global day celebrated creativity and innovation. Segal proposed April 21 as the date for the event because it was the day when Leonardo da Vinci, the great Italian artist and inventor, was born. Leonardo da Vinci was not only a master painter but also a prolific inventor and is regarded as a symbol of creativity and innovation.

The first World Creativity and Innovation Day was celebrated in 2002. The event was held in Canada, and since then, it has spread to other countries worldwide. In 2005, the United Nations recognised the importance of creativity and innovation in achieving sustainable development and declared April 21 as World Creativity and Innovation Day.

Significance

World Creativity and Innovation Day is significant because it highlights the importance of creativity and innovation in all aspects of human life. Both qualities are essential for progress and development in fields such as science, technology, art, business, and education. They are crucial for solving problems and finding new solutions to challenges.

The celebration of World Creativity and Innovation Day also promotes the idea that everyone can be creative and innovative.

The day promotes the idea that creativity and innovation can be used for social good. Many social problems such as poverty, inequality, and environmental degradation require innovative solutions. This day encourages people to use their minds to address these issues and create a better world for everyone.

Celebrating the day

World Creativity and Innovation Day is celebrated in many different ways. Some organisations hold events and workshops to promote creativity and innovation. These events include brainstorming sessions, challenges, and idea-sharing forums.

