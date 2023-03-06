Work from sea? This 3-year luxury cruise lets you live, earn and explore

The MV Gemini cruise liner will set sail from Istanbul on November 1 and travel to 135 countries. Bookings are open. All details here about how you can make money (and save on taxes) even as you pay a packet for a ticket around the world.

Bookings for a three-year ship voyage around the world have been opened by Life at Sea Cruises. The cruise will cover over 135 countries in seven continents. It offers travellers amenities to live, work and explore, all while being aboard the ship.

The MV Gemini cruise ship will set sail from Istanbul on November 1. The company said that the cruise will cover around 375 ports. There will be pick-ups in Barcelona and Miami, The Independent reported.

Package cost and details

From the 375 ports, the ship will make overnight stops at 208 ports to give the passengers extra time in the particular area.

The cruise will also visit 103 tropical islands and over 13 out of 14 ‘Wonders of the World,’ including India.

The luxury liner will cover destinations like Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue, Taj Mahal in India, Mexico’s Chichen Itza, Great Wall of China and other places.

The packages of the cruise ship are starting from $29,999 (Rs 24,51,300) and go up to $109,999 ( Rs 89,88,320) per person for a year.

The ship also has currency exchange facility and as per the FAQs on the website, singles cabins can get 15 percent discount on total price.

Amenities

The MV Gemini vessel has 400 cabins and rooms for 1,074 passengers.

The package of the cruise includes access to all dining venues and alcohol with dinner, a wellness centre, sundeck and swimming pool, entertainment, ‘enrichment seminars,’ high-speed internet, and housekeeping with a 24-hour on-call hospital with free medical visits.

The cruise has also made arrangements for passengers to perform office duties from anywhere in the world.

On its website, the company says it has also added tax benefits for passengers working as an international resident aboard the ship.

“We have developed a first of its kind Business Center at Sea with 2 Meeting Rooms, 14 Offices, a Business Library, Relaxing Lounge and a Café. Loaded with Screens, Conference Equipment, WIFI, Printers and staff ready to assist. Making money at Sea has never been easier, and with the Tax Benefits of an International Residence, you may keep more of what you earn,” the website mentioned.