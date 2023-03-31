Watch: Nita and Mukesh Ambani elated about opening of grand NMACC in Mumbai

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani expressed gratitude and joy ahead of the inauguration of the state-of-the-art Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on March 31. "At this moment my heart is full. I am at a loss for words,” said an excited Nita Ambani dueing the opening of the cultursl centre.

"I think Mukesh Ambani and me had dreamt about having a cultural centre in India, which is comparable to the best in the world. Hopefully, today is a reality. I am so looking forward to welcoming everyone to the cultural centre in Mumbai," she explained.

NMACC or Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space and is home to a majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat Cube.

Mukesh Ambani said the cultural centre marks India’s coming off age in this new India. “This arts and cultural centre that Nita Ambani has gifted not only to the city of Mumbai but to India, it really marks India’s coming off age in this new India and the new era that we have. We now have the infrastructure to produce world-class content, we have the infrastructure to invite everybody else from the rest of the world to come to Mumbai. I hope that one day we have original shows that are produced by Indians here and we go with a show from here to Broadway. So that is our wish,” he said.

The cultural centre will showcase India's fine arts, music, theatre and crafts to domestic and international audiences.

As per a press release, NMAAC will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the specially-abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults, etc.

"NMACC is owed to our country, to the rich legacy and heritage that we all have inherited. I hope the spaces here nurture young talent not only from the metros and cities but also from small towns and remotest villages. I hope it becomes a home for the art, for artisans and the audience. So we hope to get the best of India here and welcome the best of the world here,” Nita Ambani said.

Tickets can be booked on nmacc.com or BookMyShow.