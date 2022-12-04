International Volunteer Day spotlights the importance of those who serve distressed humans, animals or even Nature largely without looking for material profit. Scan our list of volunteer organisations to find your best fit and make a difference.

The International Volunteer Day is celebrated every year on December 5 to recognise the power and potential of volunteers. The day celebrates the efforts of volunteers who play a crucial role in transforming societies, economies, and the environment. It also gives an opportunity to volunteers and volunteer organisations to raise awareness about various communities that require members of the public to help improve the lives of others.

On the occasion of International Volunteer Day, here's a look at 10 places where you can provide voluntary services in India.

Bhoomi

This organisation was started in Bengaluru in 2006 and is present in 12 cities of India. The organisation aims to provide quality education to underprivileged children. Those who wish to volunteer can register themselves with the organisation.

Red Paws Rescue

The Delhi-based NGO provides treatment to abandoned animals. The organisation looks for time and dedication from those willing to volunteer and spend time in their shelter with pups.

HelpAge India

This is one of the leading Indian charities working to support the elderly. The organisation is headquartered in Delhi. Those who wish to volunteer can offer services at old age homes, healthcare centres, and even helplines for the elderly. The organisation assigns roles as per the employment status and qualification of the volunteer.

Katha

Katha is a Delhi-based NGO that runs various programmes to promote holistic and quality education for underprivileged children. The organisation provides volunteering options based on the residential location of the volunteer.

Animal Aid Unlimited

Based out of Udaipur, this organisation provides shelter to ill or injured stray animals. It was started in 2002 and has provided support to over 65,000 injured and ill cows, donkeys, dogs, birds and cats. The organisation looks for volunteers who can help in feeding the animals and spend time with traumatised animals.

Smile Foundation

Smile Foundation is present in more than 25 states. It works in various slums and villages to promote healthcare, women empowerment, and education. One can fill the individual registration form and select the area where they wish to volunteer for Smile Foundation.

Sounds of Silence (SOS)

Sounds of Silence (SOS) is one of India’s first technology-based NGO empowering hearing-impaired individuals. The organisation provides a two-month training course for deaf and mute kids on search engine optimisation (SEO), email marketing, and data entry. Those who wish to volunteer can be part of their 75-hour volunteering programme and help teach hearing-impaired students.

Robin Hood Army

The Robin Hood Army is a volunteer-based, zero-funds organisation that aims to mobilise surplus food from restaurants and the community to feed less fortunate people. The organisation looks for local people to act as volunteers.

Trishul

This organisation is based out of Mumbai and focuses on building self-sustainable communities through skill development and educational programmes. The primary focus of their programmes are women and children in urban slums or in economically weak rural areas.

Greenpeace