Vishu 2023: Date, significance and celebrations

The festival of Vishu falls on the first day of the Malayalam calendar and it marks the beginning of the New Year in Kerala. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Kerala and adjoining parts of Southern India. On this day several rituals like Vishukkani are performed along with traditional feasts and other celebrations.

Date

The spring festival is celebrated on the first day of the month of Medam every year, as per the Malayalam calendar, which corresponds to April 14 or April 15 on the Gregorian calendar. This year it will be celebrated on Saturday, April 15.

History

There are several mythological stories connected to Vishu, but largely it is the traditional celebration of the spring equinox, the day when the Sun remains exactly above the Equator and the length of day and night are of almost the same duration. This day also marks the transit of the Sun to Aries.

People in Kerala worship Lord Vishnu on this day as he is considered the God of Time, according to mythology.

According to historians, Vishu celebrations in Kerala are believed to have started during the reign of Sthanu Ravi who ruled the region between AD 844 and 855.

Significance and How is the Vishu Festival Celebrated?

The people of Kerala celebrate the Vishu Festival with lots of joy, and enthusiasm. On this day people worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna and the famous rituals of Vishukkani, Vishu Kaineettam and Vishubhalam are performed.

Viewing the Vishukkani, which means ‘the first thing seen on the day of Vishu’, is the most significant ritual of the day. For this ritual, all auspicious items considered to be the omen of good luck and prosperity at home are placed in a special vessel of bell metal and placed before Lord Krishna or Lord Vishnu. A lamp is lit by the eldest female member of the family in the early hours of the day and all the members see Vishukkani first thing in the morning.

People clean their houses a day before the festival to welcome prosperity and happiness.

On the day of Vishu, people decorate their home entrances with flower garlands, banana plants, and Rangolis while at night, houses are illuminated with decorative lights.

The ritual of Vishu ashamsakal (greetings), is also performed and people visit the temples of Lord Vishnu, where special prayers are held on the occasion.

Another highlight of the festival is a grand feast called “Sadhya”, in which over 24 to 28 different dishes are served on a fresh banana leaf.

Many people also perform the ritual of Vishu Padakkam, where they burst crackers right after seeing Vishukkani.