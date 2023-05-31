Vindulge fest — This one's for the wine aficionados

Mansionz by Living Liquidz recently hosted a Vindulge Wine Fest where one could explore the exquisite flavours, traditions and stories behind some of the finest wines. The event brought together 10 prominent wineries for a week of immersive entertainment, mouthwatering gastronomical delights, and, of course, exceptional wines.

Are you a wine aficionado? Does the idea of an explosion of bold, distinct flavours in every sip sing to the oenophile in you? Mansionz by Living Liquidz recently hosted a Vindulge Wine Fest where one could explore the exquisite flavours, traditions and stories behind some of the finest wines. The event brought together 10 prominent wineries for a week of immersive entertainment, mouthwatering gastronomical delights, and, of course, exceptional wines.

CNBC-TV18 had the opportunity to taste professional wine inventions, or 'winnovations,' during the festival, and struck the perfect balance between different wines and aromas.

The Concept

Mansions by Living Liquidz is India's first experiential liquor store. The idea is to combine a fantastic culinary experience with a superb beverage combination — with the Tasting Room also doubling as a luxury gift shop. Cheese plates and candles are available to complement the purchase of a bottle of wine or whisky.

The global growth of Indian wine

In recent years, the Indian wine sector has seen steady expansion and made considerable strides in expanding its international footprint. While India is not historically regarded as a wine-producing country in the same way that France or Italy are, it has found considerable success in establishing its wine sector and establishing worldwide street-cred.

Fratelli's specially-crafted VR experience

Maharashtra-based winery Fratelli has created a unique Virtual Reality (VR) experience that brings India's largest vineyards to everyone by combining immersive graphics, interactive components, and instructive narration. This helps wine aficionados and those curious about the winemaking process to learn more about the terroir — the complete natural environment in which a particular wine is produced — without having to physically visit the vineyards.

A key highlight about Fratelli vineyards is that all workers are women. Through the Fratelli Saga, the winery believes in empowering and enhancing the lives of everyone involved. It has employed around 100 women in its vineyards, promoting equal opportunity and self-sufficiency. The winery also believes that through caring for the Fratelli family, its grapes and wines absorb the love, resulting in a product of reverence and devotion.

Indulging through Vindulge

"With Vindulge, I want people to develop a new-found appreciation and enthusiasm for the art and science that go behind creating fine spirits. I want this fest to be an experiential affair that not only makes people hype over exciting new flavours, but also evokes a sense of fun, togetherness, and excitement," said Moksh S Sani, the managing director of Living Liquidz.

According to Tripti Sheel, the head of Mansionz marketing, wine is a living thing. “Most grapes, like cabernet sauvignon, shiraz, and merlot have a perfect body, tannins and acidity for ageing. This plays a vital role in storing and lasts years and years. I feel champagnes and sparkling wines best suited for parties and celebrations, as they have all the aromas and taste to enhance any mood.”

Sheel said where wines and food are concerned, it needs to be a like-for-like pairing. “Acidity in wine needs acidity; in food, sweet in wine goes with sweet dishes, while alcoholic wine paired with spicy food will be dangerous — tannins in wine love fats, but hate fish oils,” Sheel explained

She added that young wines needed to be consumed fresh. “The sooner it's available to consumers, the sooner it can be consumed as it imparts fresh fruity fragrances as compared to robust masculine oaky flavours from French and Italian wines," she said.

Kriti Singh, head sommelier at Mansionz by Living Liquidz, had a simple tip — the wine needs to be balanced in taste with with subtle tannins, acidity, and should suit your palate. “That is how you ensure your selection is the best," Singh said.

Can wines be paired with Indian food?

For dishes that are spicy and savoury — curries, tandoori, and masala — white wines that are off-dry or somewhat sweet, such as Riesling or Gewürztraminer and Pinot gris, can help temper the heat and intensity of the spices. Aromatic white wines, such as Sauvignon Blanc and Viognier, can also be consumed. A fruity and low-tannin red like Beaujolais or a milder Pinot Noir could be pleasing to red wine aficionados.

For creamy and rich foods — butter chicken/ paneer or korma — full-bodied white wines with buttery notes, such as Chardonnay or Viognier, can compliment the richness of these dishes. A Chardonnay that has been lightly oaked or unoaked might create a wonderful balance. If you like red wine, choose a medium-bodied red like Merlot or a red mix with mild tannins.

A dry rosé with nice acidity and a hint of fruitiness might complement biryani. Choose a rosé made from grapes such as Grenache, Syrah, or Mourvèdre. The rosé's refreshing and crisp character might help offset biryani’s richness and spiciness, according to Singh.

Whether you are a seasoned wine enthusiast or new to this world, Vindulge has what it takes to captivate your heart and overwhelm your senses.