Vindulge fest — This one's for the wine aficionados

Are you a wine aficionado? Does the idea of an explosion of bold, distinct flavours in every sip sing to the oenophile in you? Mansionz by Living Liquidz recently hosted a Vindulge Wine Fest where one could explore the exquisite flavours, traditions and stories behind some of the finest wines. The event brought together 10 prominent wineries for a week of immersive entertainment, mouthwatering gastronomical delights, and, of course, exceptional wines.

CNBC-TV18 had the opportunity to taste professional wine inventions, or 'winnovations,' during the festival, and struck the perfect balance between different wines and aromas.

The Concept

Mansions by Living Liquidz is India's first experiential liquor store. The idea is to combine a fantastic culinary experience with a superb beverage combination — with the Tasting Room also doubling as a luxury gift shop. Cheese plates and candles are available to complement the purchase of a bottle of wine or whisky.